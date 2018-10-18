Teen charged with having gun on Carver High School campus

A teen is charged with making a terroristic threat. (Source: Raycom News Network)
By WSFA Staff | October 18, 2018 at 4:55 PM CDT - Updated October 18 at 5:00 PM

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - A teenager was arrested Thursday afternoon near Carver High School for allegedly having a gun on campus.

Capt. Regina Duckett with the Montgomery Police Department said a student reported seeing someone on campus with a firearm.

The male juvenile, whose name wasn’t released, was taken into custody near the tunnel at East Fairview Avenue. He is charged with making a terroristic threat, possession of marijuana second degree and trespassing third degree.

The suspect wasn’t a current student, police say.

He was transported to a youth facility.

Tom Salter with Montgomery Public Schools confirmed the school went on lockdown as a precaution, and MPD was investigating.

