Teen charged with having gun on Carver High School campus

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - A teenager was arrested Thursday afternoon near Carver High School for allegedly having a gun on campus.
Capt. Regina Duckett with the Montgomery Police Department said a student reported seeing someone on campus with a firearm.
The male juvenile, whose name wasn’t released, was taken into custody near the tunnel at East Fairview Avenue. He is charged with making a terroristic threat, possession of marijuana second degree and trespassing third degree.
The suspect wasn’t a current student, police say.
He was transported to a youth facility.
Tom Salter with Montgomery Public Schools confirmed the school went on lockdown as a precaution, and MPD was investigating.
