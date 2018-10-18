Todd Bol, founder of Little Free Library book sharing, dies

In this Oct. 22, 2013 photo Little Free Libraries creator Todd Bol, left, and Eddye Watkins, whose yard the library was erected in, place decorative pieces atop the Amish made, wooden library in Minneapolis. Bol, who founded Little Free Library, the boxes of books for sharing that popped up across the U.S. and spread to more than 80 countries, has died. Bol died Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018, in a Minnesota hospice of complications from pancreatic cancer, according to Little Free Library spokeswoman Margret Aldrich. He was 62. (David Joles/Star Tribune via AP) (AP)