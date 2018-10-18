Truck fire delays traffic on I-85 near Auburn

AUBURN, AL (WSFA) - Auburn police and fire units responded to a truck fire Thursday afternoon that has been causing some delays since around 1 p.m.
According to the police department, a semi-truck was pulling a mobile home in the northbound lanes when the truck caught fire and became disabled in the roadway near the 56 mile marker.
Traffic was temporary blocked in the northbound lane and diverted while first responders worked to extinguish the fire with a single lane reopening shortly afterwards.
Police say emergency personnel are still working to clear the roadway and resume normal traffic several hours later.
The driver, whose name was not given, was treated on the scene by paramedics for smoke inhalation before being released.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
