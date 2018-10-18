Union Springs Utilities Board hires management company

UNION SPRINGS, AL (WSFA) - Long before the vote, there was a fuss. Union Springs Mayor Saint Thomas was not happy with the proposal to hire a company to manage the system.
“It bothers me to get surprised," said mayor Thomas.
The mayor felt blindsided since a member of the board is a city councilman who more or less apologized for not informing his fellow city council members.
“You know I’m right," Thomas told city councilman Earl Hinson.
“It’s still my fault that it was not done,” said councilman Hinson.
The back and forth went round-and-round for about 30 minutes. 1,300 residents or customers rely on the utilities system for water, sewer and gas services.
The board ended up voting three to one to hire Clear Water Solutions out of Auburn. Board Chairman Robert Williams says it made sense with three key personnel retiring soon.
“They would hire local labor. They would train everybody. They have capabilities of getting certification which took us a long time to get," said chairman Williams.
The contract is for 5 years and the board will pay Clear Water $93,000 per month. That equates to more than $1 million a year. We’re told the 7 employees who maintain the lines and meters for the board will keep their jobs with Clear Water.
“Everybody’s gonna be working," said chairman Williams.
Despite the three to one vote today to go with Clear Water, both sides have the option of backing out. The contract says both parties have to give each other a 120-day notice to opt out.
“The motion carries," said chairman Williams after the vote.
The board approved the contract and both sides agreed to communicate better. Clear Water Solutions takes over November 1.
Utilities board chairman Robert Williams says Clear Water will provide the board with a monthly report and that Clear Water will maintain all operations except for the administrative side of the utilities board.
