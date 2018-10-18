What's next for Paul Allen's big investments? It's not clear

FILE- In this Nov. 6, 2004, file photo, Paul Allen, chairman of Charter Communications and co-founder of Microsoft looks in the air while making remarks during the ceremonies and presentation of the $ 10 million check and the trophy, on the left, to Scaled Composites as part of the Ansari X Prize. Prior to his death on Monday, Oct. 15, 2018, Allen invested large sums in technology ventures, research projects and philanthropies, some of them eclectic and highly speculative. Outside of bland assurances from his investment company, no one seems quite sure what happens now. (AP Photo/James A. Finley, File) (AP)