First Alert: Weekend changes coming

We’ll enjoy one last dry and quiet day as clouds gradually build through our Friday. Highs temperatures will be a bit warmer, climbing into the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. Our next cold front arrives Saturday. That will bring a broken line of showers into the area with the highest rain chance favoring areas north versus south. This rain won’t be particularly heavy and there will be spots that don’t see rain at all. Bottom line...not a washout.