Food for Thought: This week’s restaurant inspection scores

Food For Thought 10-18-18
By Mark Bullock | October 18, 2018 at 11:25 PM CDT - Updated October 18 at 11:25 PM

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Each week, the 12 News Defenders bring you the highest and lowest restaurant inspection scores from the county health department. Before you pick a place to eat, catch the latest edition of Food For Thought. The reports air each Thursday night at 10.

If you don’t see your favorite restaurant listed, click here for a full list from the Montgomery County Health Department. For inspection scores from other counties, click here to link to the Alabama Department of Public Health.

HIGH SCORES

Chick-Fil-A (201 Monroe St.): 100

Wet Willie’s (79 Commerce St.): 99

Central (129 Coosa St.): 99

Sonic (7065 Eastchase Pkwy.): 98

Saza’s Serious Italian Food (130 Commerce St.): 98

Los Jalapenos in the Alley (130 Commerce St.): 98

The Capital City Club (201 Monroe St.): 98

Ixtapa Bar & Grill (7157 Eastchase Pkwy.): 98

LOW SCORES

Cuco’s Mexican Cafe (72 Dexter Ave.): 86

Priority items: Establishment did not have hot water; Dented cans stored with non-dented cans

Wendy’s (1414 Ann St.): 83

Priority Items: Mold in ice machine; Lettuce/tomatoes at improper temperature

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.