Food for Thought: This week’s restaurant inspection scores

If you don’t see your favorite restaurant listed, click here for a full list from the Montgomery County Health Department. For inspection scores from other counties, click here to link to the Alabama Department of Public Health.
HIGH SCORES
Chick-Fil-A (201 Monroe St.): 100
Wet Willie’s (79 Commerce St.): 99
Central (129 Coosa St.): 99
Sonic (7065 Eastchase Pkwy.): 98
Saza’s Serious Italian Food (130 Commerce St.): 98
Los Jalapenos in the Alley (130 Commerce St.): 98
The Capital City Club (201 Monroe St.): 98
Ixtapa Bar & Grill (7157 Eastchase Pkwy.): 98
LOW SCORES
Cuco’s Mexican Cafe (72 Dexter Ave.): 86
Priority items: Establishment did not have hot water; Dented cans stored with non-dented cans
Wendy’s (1414 Ann St.): 83
Priority Items: Mold in ice machine; Lettuce/tomatoes at improper temperature
