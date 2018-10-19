GoFundMe established for former Auburn grad diagnosed with Ocular Melanoma

AUBURN, AL (WSFA) - Allyson Allred is one of several former Auburn University students now diagnosed with a rare form of eye cancer.
Allyson was diagnosed in 2001. Since then, the cancer has spread to other places in her body, including her kidney, liver and brain.
She’s now in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, undergoing 12 weeks of treatment. She must have someone with her 24 hours a day. Friends and family are alternating traveling to Philadelphia to help care for her.
To help with expenses, her friends have set up a GoFundMe page. You can help Allyson by donating.
