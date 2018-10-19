Jury seated in Lowndes County triple capital murder case

LOWNDES COUNTY, AL (WSFA) - The Lowndes County clerk’s office confirmed a jury has been seated in the triple capital murder case against Deandra Lee.
Opening statements in the trial were given Thursday morning as well.
Lee was the target of a four-day manhunt in 2012 for the shooting deaths of twins Taylor and Jordan DeJerinett and their 73-year-old caretaker, Jack Mac Girdner. Their bodies were found in a field in Lowndes County along Alabama Highway 21.
There was an issue with the proceedings earlier in the week, when the courtroom at the Lowndes County Courthouse was closed due to an infestation of bats.
Lee’s trial, and all other courtroom business, was moved to the Lowndes County Commission Chambers, which are located in the courthouse annex.
Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.