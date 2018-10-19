Money from ‘another account’ moved to pay Selma city employees

SELMA, AL (WSFA) - Friday in a special-called meeting, the Selma City Council found a solution that would allow them to pay all city employees.
The council originally attempted to open a line of credit to fulfill payroll but was unsuccessful. Selma Mayor Darrio Melton said the council was able to move money from “another account” to the general fund to fulfill the net pay for each employee.
“I’m just glad the employees are able to get paid. This would affect people’s livelihood. I’m just happy for the employees,” said Selma City Council Ward 5 Representative Samuel Rudolph.
While Melton said he didn’t know which account the money came from, it does mean that all weekly, bi-weekly and monthly employees will be paid Friday by midnight.
“Today is a great day for the city of Selma. It shows, when you work together, what you can accomplish,” said Selma City Council president Corey Bowie. “Our employees are happy, and once again, I can’t emphasize enough the importance of teamwork.”
Melton also said employees should not see a difference in their pay since the city won’t have to pay employees deductions until next week. Melton said the city is hoping to use the sales tax revenue, that’s also expected to come in next week, to pay those deductions on time.
Thursday, WSFA 12 News reported that the city would be unable to meet its payroll obligations for the week, which meant that none of the city workers - a total of 277 including the mayor - would be paid.
