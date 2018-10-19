Nearly 100 more women accuse ex-USC gynecologist of sexual misconduct

LOS ANGELES (CNN) - A college gynecologist sued over inappropriate touching is facing additional accusations.
Ninety-three additional former students have accused Dr. George Tyndall of sexual misconduct.
"The impact of my appointments with Dr. Tyndall went far beyond just discomfort while I was with him,” Marie Nowacki said. “It's impacted my ability to trust male physicians about sensitive topics and even with touching my body. When I go to the doctor, I always have an advocate with me or a chaperone to make sure I'm going to be safe."
Another woman accused Tyndall of making racial comments as well.
“Pretty immediately on Dr. Tyndall intimidated me with racially charged, sexist comments about black women's fertility, sexuality and physicality,” recent graduate Shernae Hughes said. “During small talk after inquiring what I studied and my career aspirations, I shared that I was interested in opening businesses in low-income black communities, to which Dr. Tyndall responded and I quote, 'You should open up more clinics so they can stop having so many babies.'"
Grace Baldwin said she was inspired by current events to come forward.
“I went to Dr. Tyndall for my first gynecological visit, and I was unaware of the standard procedure for gynecological exams so not understanding at the time how wrong, inappropriate and illegal his actions were, I made no official report," she said. "However, I told many friends and family about my experience because it was so strange and his behavior was so strikingly unprofessional.”
More than 50 accusers sued Tyndall in July, saying that he sexual abused, harassed and molested them.
Tyndall worked full-time at USC’s student health clinic for 30 years before being fired in 2017.
The former students, who are suing the school, said the school ignored their complaints for decades and covered up for Tyndall.
An attorney representing the newest accusers called on California Attorney General Xavier Becerra to investigate.
The attorney general’s office declined to comment on the matter.
One of the women who accused Dr. Larry Nassar of sexual abuse lent support to the women in this case. Nassar is now serving prison time for abusing dozens as a physician.
“And now only a few months later we are here, and this is the next time," Rachael Denhollander said. "And I am asking USC do it better this time. Do it better than MSU did. Treat these women like the family you promised them they were.”
