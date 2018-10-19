Opelika woman arrested in connection with 2016 murder

LEE COUNTY, AL (WTVM) - The Lee County Sheriff’s Office has arrested an Opelika woman in connection with a 2016 murder.
25-year-old Shakeela Chantell Dailey was arrested and charged with capital murder in the shooting death of 85-year-old Curtis Rudd in January 2016.
The victim’s wife stated they were awakened by their front door being opened.
Two men wearing ski masks then entered and shot at Rudd and his wife. Rudd was able to return fire at the suspects before they fled.
Rudd’s wife was not injured.
Additional information points to Dailey being involved in the planning of the home invasion that turned into a homicide.
Dailey is also believed to be the person who drove the other suspects to and from the Rudd residence.
She is currently being held in the Lee County Detention Center without bond.
