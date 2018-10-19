Organizers decide to end Sloss Fest

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Sloss Fest is no more.
The decision was announced Friday afternoon. The post says in part that “after several weeks of examination and thorough consideration of the unique challenges we face in producing Sloss Fest, we have come to the decision to end the event.”
The mid-summer concert festival has faced challenges, mostly with weather conditions. The 2018 festival included lengthy rain delays both days of the event.
The full statement from the announcement can be viewed below:
