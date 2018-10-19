Man injured in shooting at Eastdale Mall

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - A man is suffering from a serious injury after a shooting at Eastdale Mall Friday night.
Montgomery police confirmed they responded to a shooting in the 1000 block of Eastdale Mall, and the victim suffered a serious gunshot wound.
Witnesses said the shooting happened inside the mall. Police tape is blocking off an area near the City Gear store. The doors to the store are closed.
The mall is still open.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
