Slocomb Fire Department loses training equipment in storm

SLOCUMB, AL (WSFA) - Recovery from Hurricane Michael will be ongoing in the Wiregrass for months. The storm damaged homes, businesses, and impacted some emergency service departments.
Slocomb Fire and Rescue lost its training tower during the storm. 80 mph winds were no match for the structure made of three welded Conex boxes.
“We were witnessing the tower flex and go airborne. The wind kept getting stronger and stronger. We saw sparks fly when the chains broke,” said Capt. Kyle Hovey. “The staircase couldn’t hold the weight of the tower and it collapsed.”
The department had worked for six months to secure funding for the structure through grant money and local business contributions.
They used the tower to train firefighters on how to respond to fires at multi-story structures. That helped lower the department’s ISO rating, which is based on how well firefighters are trained.
The department’s lower score also keeps local house insurance rates down. Keeping the low ISO rating and low home insurance rates are two things the department hopes to maintain.
“If we can get it built within six months, we can catch up on that lost training,” said Hovey.
The hope is that getting caught up on training will maintain the department’s score.
The department is looking at possible fundraising or FEMA money to rebuild. They are also working with other fire agencies to continue training.
