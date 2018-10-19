Third suspect charged in Montgomery homicide

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - A third person has been charged in the shooting death of a Montgomery man on Oct. 3, Montgomery police announced Friday.
David Coleman Jr., 24, is charged with capital murder. He was taken into custody Friday by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force.
He is being held in the Montgomery County Detention Facility without bond.
Terry Tallie, 27, was shot and killed in the 2200 block of Lucas Drive after a fight with his ex-girlfriend earlier that day, Montgomery police say.
MPD previously charged Shanterrica Goldsby, 24, and Lucy Smith, 29 with capital murder in Tallie’s death.
Police say the investigation indicates the suspects fired into Tallie’s home from the road, and he was fatally struck.
