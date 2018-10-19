Wetumpka man confesses to making threat on social media, police say

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Police have arrested a Wetumpka man in connection with a threat that prompted the lockdown of four Elmore County schools Thursday, according to Millbrook police.
Christopher Brady Randolph, 23, is charged with making a terroristic threat. He was booked in the Elmore County Jail under a $5,000 bond.
Police in Millbrook say a Florida law enforcement agency contacted them Thursday about a threat against a student or students at a school. The Florida investigators determined the threat originated from someone in the Millbrook area.
A specific school wasn’t named in the threat, but officials placed the schools in Millbrook on lockdown until they could determine if the threat was credible.
Through the investigation, police identified Randolph as the suspect. During an interview he confessed to making the threat on social media, police say.
“It is my understanding that Mr. Randolph told our investigators that it was his intent to harass or alarm a female he’d had a previous relationship with and another individual, both who attend high school in Florida,” Police Chief P.K. Johnson said.
“No matter his intent, his threat to cause harm to students and faculty at a school, his proximity to our city, the disruption to our school system, as well as the response required from multiple law enforcement agencies during this investigation, dictate this individual be held responsible for his actions,” Johnson said.
