21-year-old killed in crash on Highway 231

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, AL (WSFA) - A Troy woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Highway 231 Thursday night, according to Cpl. Jesse Thornton the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
The crash happened at 8:23 p.m. about 14 miles north of Troy.
Authorities say Heather Denise Brantley, 21, was killed when the 2008 Chevrolet Cobalt she was driving left the highway and overturned.
Brantley was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.
She wasn’t wearing a seat belt, Thornton said.
