Alabama tops Tennessee for 12th straight year with 58-21 win

KNOXVILLE, TN (WBRC) - It was all Crimson Tide in Knoxville.
Alabama took an early lead against Tennessee and never looked back, beating the Vols 58-21.
The win marks the 12th consecutive year the Crimson Tide have beaten Tennessee, and their 58 points scored is the most in the series' 101-year history.
For the eighth time in as many games, Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa did not play in the fourth quarter. He threw for 306 yards and four touchdowns on 19 of 29 passing.
The Crimson Tide offense was dominate overall. Tagovailoa’s favorite targets continued making their impacts. Jaylen Waddle caught four passes for 117 yards, while Jerry Jeudy had 72 receiving yards, Henry Ruggs III had 65 yards and Irv Smith Jr. had 50 yards. Each had a touchdown reception.
Alabama’s rushing game was established as the away team had 218 yards on the ground. Josh Jacobs led the way with 68 yards and two scores, while Brian Robinson Jr. added 60 yards and Najee Harris rushed for 50.
Defensively, the Crimson Tide held Tennessee’s offense well. The Volunteers rushed for only 31 yards, while backup quarterback Keller Chryst threw for 164 yards and two touchdowns.
Under Saban, Alabama has outscored Tennessee 255-83 in Knoxville.
Alabama (8-0, 5-0 SEC) have a bye next week before traveling to LSU on November 3.
FIRST QUARTER
Alabama 7, Tennessee 0 - Tagovailoa pass to Jeudy, 11 yards (10:58 left)
UA 14, UT 0 - Jacobs run, 3 yards (10:35 left)
UA 21, UT 0 - Tagovailoa pass to Waddle, 77 yards (8:08 left)
UA 28, UT 0 - Harris run, 3 yards (3:31 left)
SECOND QUARTER
UA 28, UT 7 - Chryst pass to Chandler, 10 yards (7:21 left)
UA 35, UT 7 - Jacobs run, 2 yards (4:23 left)
UA 35, UT 14 - Chryst pass to Byrd, 20 yards (2:18 left)
UA 42, UT 14 - Tagovailoa pass to Smith, 9 yards (0:15 left)
THIRD QUARTER
UA 44, UT 14 - Safety (14:52 left)
UA 51, UT 14 - Tagovailoa pass to Ruggs, 41 yards (12:53 left)
UA 51, UT 21 - Phillips returns interception for TD, 27 (5:17 left)
UA 58, UT 21 - Hurts run, 21 yards (1:03 left)
