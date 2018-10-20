OXFORD, MS (WSFA) - Auburn leads Ole Miss 10-6 at the half in an SEC West clash. Auburn won the toss and will get the ball to start the second half.
Auburn took the lead on a 3-yard pass from quarterback Jarrett Stidham to back JaTarvious Whitlow. Stidham on third down found Whitlow wide open in the right flat putting the Tigers ahead 7-0 to conclude a 77-yard drive.
On the first Rebels possession, quarterback Jordan Ta’amu drove the Rebels into field-goal range, but Auburn blocked its fifth field goal of the season.
The ensuing Auburn possession started at the 23-yard line where a Jarrett Stidham 9-yard pass to Ryan Davis started an impressive drive.
Darius Slayton later went high to snag a 27-yard pass to the Ole Miss 5 on what would be the first scoring drive of the day.
Ole Miss responded with a 36-yard field goal on a march that mixed Ta’amu passes and runs.
Auburn’s defense held on a fourth down try by Ole Miss near midfield to start the second quarter. A missed 47-yard field goal by Anders Carlson ended the Tigers hopes of taking advantage of excellent field position.
An Ole Miss field goal made the score 7-6.
Auburn drove from its own four to near midfield mainly on runs by Whitlow and Shaun Shivers. Gus Malzahn went for it a fourth and short and Whitlow moved the chains.
Auburn called a screen pass on a Rebels blitz and Whitlow ran 27 yards to the Ole Miss 12.
Malzahn settled for a 28-yard field goal after a first down at the 12.
Backup quarterback Malik Willis entered the game for Auburn in the second quarter for three plays, but didn’t attempt a pass.
Ole Miss back Scottie Phillips had nine TDs coming in to the contest, and 723 yards on the campaign. But the Tigers defense has held the Rebels ground game in check.
An Auburn loss would mean the Tigers would be winless in October.
The Tigers played the first half without Jeremiah Dinson, who Malzahn called one of the team's leaders on defense. He was forced to sit out due to a targeting penalty he received in the loss to Tennessee. Dinson is a junior defensive back.
Malzahn called back Whitlow day to day before the game. Whitlow is averaging 5.6 yards per carry for 456 yards total on the season.
Ole Miss entered the game with a 5-2 mark, and 1-2 in the conference, after winning an exciting 37-33 SEC West tilt on Saturday night against the Arkansas Razorbacks.
Ole Miss’ two losses have been to top-ranked Alabama, 62-7, and 45-16 to surging LSU, now ranked fifth. The Rebels’ best win came in Houston, TX, where they beat Texas Tech 47-27 in the season opener.
Auburn leads the all-time series with Ole Miss, 32-10. The Tigers have won four of the last five overall and three of the last four in Oxford, including a 40-29 victory on the Rebels' home field two years ago.
For the season, Ta’amu has amassed 2,298 yards through the air, including 15 touchdowns and five interceptions.
He had 141 yards on the ground against Arkansas to go with 387 yards in the air on 35 throws. Ole Miss gained 611 yards against Arkansas.
Matt Luke's Rebels are averaging about 42 points per game, but are giving up about 35.
Auburn, 4-3, 1-3 in the conference, is trying to regain any sense of footing after dropping two straight in the conference to Mississippi State in Starkville, and Tennessee in Auburn.
Auburn outgained the Vols, but suffered from three Stidham turnovers, one a fumble recovery for a touchdown. Auburn’s last win came on Sept. 29 in a 24-13 defensive struggle with Southern Miss.
Auburn has a week off before facing Texas A&M at home on Nov. 3.
Ole Miss also enjoys a bye week and hosts South Carolina on Nov. 3.
