Community gathers to remember Montgomery businessman

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - It’s been just over a week since Montgomery businessman and community leader Greg Calhoun passed away in California. Friday, loved ones came together to say their final goodbyes.
From bagger to CEO, hundreds of people celebrated the life and legacy of Montgomery businessman Greg Calhoun. Friends and family reminisced over moments shared with Calhoun and all that he’s done throughout the capital city.
“He only called when he wanted something, but that was to do something for me,” said family friend Greg Mathis.
Calhoun is known for serving countless people throughout the community and one person said that when she was at her worst, Calhoun stepped in to help.
“In 2008, I was real sick. I had surgery. I was losing my home and everything and him and Mr. Tom Joyner stepped in and made sure that I had somewhere to go and somewhere to live and this is just such a wonderful opportunity for me to at least be able to at least be able to share what a wonderful person he was and how he was an inspiration in everyone’s life,” said friend Bobbie Cleavland.
Calhoun was the owner of Calhoun Foods, a Montgomery-based grocery store that served the community for more than 30 years.
Calhoun’s funeral was held at True Devine Baptist Church in Montgomery.
