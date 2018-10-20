Faulkner evens record with 31-14 win over Webber

WINTER HAVEN, FL (WSFA) - The Faulkner University Eagles beat the Webber International Warriors 31-14 on Friday night to even their record at 4-4.
Faulkner took a 24-14 lead with about six minutes left in the contest before the Eagles' Alonzo Hansen picked up a Warriors fumble and rambled 24 yards for six points to seal the victory.
A Neiko Robinson interception of a Warriors pass with 5:14 left in the game snuffed out any hope of a Webber comeback.
Faulkner entered the 6:30 p.m. Friday night clash winless in the Mid-South Conference where they compete in the Sun Division. The win made Faulkner 1-3 in the conference.
Faulkner jumped out to a 7-0 lead, but the Warriors scored on a 41-yard run to even the score as the first quarter came to a close.
In the second quarter, Webber fumbled a punt on their own 45-yard line where Faulkner recovered. Eagles quarterback Jayce Fisher took the ball inside the Webber 10-yard line on a 18-yard keeper.
After the drive stalled, the Eagles' Alvin Renteria connected on a 24-yard field goal to break the tie with just less than 10 minutes remaining in the half.
After a Webber field goal hit the crossbar, Faulkner took over at their own 20. An impressive Eagles drive mixing Fisher passes and keepers, and runs by Charlie Blackmon put Faulkner in the Webber red zone with 36 seconds left in the half.
D'Arie Johnson ran for a 4-yard score and Renteria's extra point made it 17-7 with 32 seconds left in the half. The big play on the 80-yard march was a Fisher toss of 26 yards to Johnson.
In the second half, Webber took a Faulkner kickoff and drove down the field for a touchdown leaving the score 17-14 with 9:11 left in the third quarter.
The teams traded punts the rest of the quarter. Fisher completed a 47-yard pass to Jamario Dixon deep into Webber territory early in the fourth quarter.
Johnson broke several tackles on a 15-yard run to put the Eagles inside the red zone where the Eagles turned the ball over on downs inside the 5-yard line.
The Eagles defense held, and Faulkner started their next drive at midfield after a Warriors punt.
Consecutive Fisher passes to Cordara Laurant put the Eagles on the Webber 27-yard line.
A Terrance Sims toss to Jacob Pigg was good for a touchdown with 6:15 left in the game.
The score by Hansen on the Warriors fumble ended Webber's hopes.
The Eagles last won on Sept. 22 at Billy Hilyer Stadium where they beat Cincinnati Christian University 73-7. Since that blowout, they had dropped three straight games by a total of seven points.
The Warriors came into the contest with a 4-2 overall record, but holding an 0-2 conference mark.
Faulkner had won four of five games against Webber, and prevailed 48-21 in 2017 in Montgomery.
Webber, like Faulkner, had been on a losing streak, dropping the last two games by a total of 10 points.
Faulkner has a week off before taking on Warner University on Nov. 3 in Montgomery. The Eagles conclude their regular season on Nov. 8 against Southeastern University in Lakeland, Florida.
