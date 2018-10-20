First Alert: Much cooler air moving in behind today’s front

Temperatures will fall to the 40s tonight.

Lee's Saturday Afternoon Update
By Lee Southwick | October 20, 2018 at 2:30 PM CDT - Updated October 20 at 3:10 PM

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Grab your jackets! You’ll need them tomorrow and Monday morning.

A cold front is pushing through southeast Alabama as of late this afternoon. Rain showers are moderate to heavy ahead of the front, but only light showers are scattered about behind the front. Most of the rain activity should dissipate around dinnertime, with only a few isolated showers lingering past sunset.

Sunday morning will be chilly.
Much cooler air will be moving in this evening behind the cold front, and temperatures will be in the mid 40s tomorrow morning. You’ll want your jacket if heading out early to church or breakfast! Then, high temperatures in the afternoon will only reach the 60s, and skies will be mostly sunny.

Our coldest temperatures in quite some time arrive Sunday night and Monday morning. Lows will be in the lower 40s, and parts of north Alabama could tumble into the upper 30s!

A look ahead to the next 7 days.
