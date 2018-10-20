Local business owner has copper stolen from him

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - A local Montgomery business owner is upset after the copper from his air conditioning unit was stolen.
Tony Pourhassan works on South Perry Street in downtown Montgomery. He arrived at work on Friday morning to find his air conditioning unit had been moved and the copper wires from that unit were nowhere to be found.
“All the copper and all the wires that were connected to the air conditioner are gone,” said Pourhassan.
This isn’t the first time Pourhassan has had copper stolen from him.
“This is the third time that this is happening and I am upset about it,” Pourhassan said.
Pourhassan has worked in downtown Montgomery for 32 years.
“This is the gate that I had right there to close the alley and I had it for at least maybe 15 to 20 years. It was no problem,” said Pourhassan.
He had a gate separating the back alley of his business and South Perry Street. The gate was removed a few years ago, and since it was removed, he’s been having problems.
“Since they have taken the gate out, and they said the city has taken it out for whatever reason, and since then all of this started happening," said Pourhassan. “We have got to put a gate up there, because they’re not going to try to come over the gate. Over the past 20 years, they never did bother this place at all.”
The first time the thieves stole the copper from his air conditioning unit, it cost him $2,000 to repair.
According to officials, the reason thieves continue to steal copper is because it’s easy to sell. Recent reports show that copper is currently valued at $3 a pound.
