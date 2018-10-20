Long-awaited road, bridge project to help Prattville recruit industry, jobs

PRATTVILLE, AL (WSFA) - Combined commitments of more than $2.3 million by Prattville and Autauga County will make a long-awaited 1.3 mile road and bridge system connecting County Road 4 and Highway 82 a reality.
The project to improve Prattville’s South Industrial Park has been decades in the making, local officials said.
The Prattville City Council and the county commission have agreed to provide 50 percent each to match a federal grant of about $2.364 million to fund improvements to the park.
The estimated completion date for the project is late summer 2019, the Prattville Area Chamber of Commerce said on Friday, adding that the upgrade will provide existing park businesses with better transportation options, and will help recruiters lure new industry to the site.
The Prattville Area Chamber of Commerce Economic Development Department team represents Prattville and the county in industrial recruiting. South Industrial Park is one of four business parks in the county.
“Beginning in 1982, through a progressive plan, positive action, and a prosperous partnership, this project has come to fruition. Thank you to everyone who has supported and made this project possible," Prattville Mayor Bill Gillespie said.
The park includes about 400 acres of sites in various sizes which are available for new industry looking to locate to the heavy industry-zoned park. The location is less than four miles from Interstate 65. The investment will help existing tenants Medline and Pearson Industries, and future park business James Hardie Building Products.
“James Hardie coming to Autauga County would not have been possible without the partnerships that led to the infrastructure plan and investment to enhance the transportation corridor,” County Commission Chairman Jay Thompson said. “The road and bridge project opens the door for industries to locate in our area and provide more jobs for our community.”
The federal grant comes from the U.S. Department of Commerce Economic Development Administration. Prattville and the county also credited the Central Alabama Regional Planning and Development Commission for their work on the project.
