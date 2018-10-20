Tuskegee picks up convincing win on homecoming

TUSKEGEE, AL (WSFA) - It was a homecoming to remember for the crowd inside Abbott Memorial Alumni Stadium. The Tuskegee Golden Tigers (5-3, 3-1) shut out the Kentucky State Thoroughbreds (0-8, 0-4) 37-0.
It was the 94th edition of Tuskegee’s homecoming and Willie Slater’s team was off and running in the first half.
The festivities kicked off in the first quarter where Ahmad Deramus continued his reign of terror over opposing team secondaries. Deramus tossed four touchdown passes in the win Saturday while also throwing for 235 yards.
The first of his four air strikes came towards the end of the first quarter. Deramus tossed a 20-yard strike to Javarrius Cheatham and the Golden Tigers were on top 7-0.
Moments later, nearly a minute into the second quarter, Deramus had once again found a Tuskegee receiver for six. This time it was Peyton Ramzy who was the recipient of a 15-yard pass for the score.
Ramzy’s touchdown reception was part of a 21-point second quarter.
Deramus threw his third touchdown of the game with 9:47 to play in the first half. It was a 33-yard bomb to Chardian Johnson.
Tuskegee’s signal caller finished with 12 completions on 18 attempts.
The rest of the work was done on the ground. Kenny Grant led a solid ground attack for Tuskegee which gobbled up 146 yards. Gant himself had 82 yards.
Justice Owens was the recipient of Deramus' final touchdown pass with 8 minutes to play in the third quarter. The score also put Tuskegee ahead 35-0 at the time and the Golden Tigers had gained full control of the game.
A Kerrson Aikens blocked punt resulted in a safety, giving Tuskegee its final two points.
Kentucky State struggled to get out of the stable. The offense was held to just 73 total yards on 40 plays. The Thoroughbreds netted 19 passing yards and just 54 rushing yards.
The stringent Golden Tigers defense recorded two interceptions and four sacks as well in its iron-walled effort.
The Golden Tigers look to carry this momentum into next Saturday’s 1 p.m. kick against Central State University. The Golden Tigers will be on the road in their SIAC showdown.
