LifeSouth seeks help to address low donations during flu season

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - During flu season, blood donations drop. That’s why LifeSouth in Montgomery is asking donors, who are healthy, to donate blood now.
“The need for blood never goes away," said Melinda Hinds with LifeSouth.
Hinds said that every year during flu season they see a decrease in blood donations, even though the need for blood is still there.
“What we want people to do is think ahead. We always want to be one or two days ahead, so come in and donate today. We don’t know what’s going to happen tomorrow. We don’t know what the need is going to be tomorrow, and it may be bigger than it is today," she Hinds.
Hinds said that during peak flu season, donations drop about 40 percent.
“We can’t risk even a day of going by that we don’t collect blood, because the need is always there," said Hinds.
To avoid spreading the virus, a few questions are asked before you donate.
“We want to talk about how you’re feeling today. ‘Do you feel okay?’ And we want to know if you’re under a doctor’s care, and if you answer ‘yes,’ then more than likely you’re not going to be able to donate,” said Hinds.
“Whenever you’re under a doctor’s care, or if you’re just feeling a little under the weather, of course you’re not going to be able to donate," said Hinds. “We have to make sure that that blood is safe for every person that may get that blood.”
If you are willing and able to donate, LifeSouth is open everyday; however, their hours of operation vary.
