Deputies: 6 people shot near Jacksonville Jaguars football game

Deputies: 6 people shot near Jacksonville Jaguars football game
October 21, 2018 at 2:40 PM CDT - Updated October 21 at 2:40 PM

JACKSONVILLE, FL (WWSB/RNN) - Six people have been shot and three people are in critical condition, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say this may be a gang-related shooting and the investigation is ongoing.

According to Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, the suspect might have been in a vehicle described as a gray/silver four door vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.

Copyright 2018 WWSB via Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.