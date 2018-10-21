First Alert: Noticeably cooler day in store

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - It’s a bit chilly out there this morning! Temperatures will stay in the 50s through the rest of the morning, and it could be somewhat breezy at times, too. Then a noticeable cooler and mostly sunny afternoon is in store with temperatures in the 60s.
Temperatures will drop quickly tonight. Many of us will be in the 50s by 6 p.m. and the 40s by midnight. Our low tomorrow morning will be in the low 40s, so it will be a very cool start to our workweek!
Our winds shift from the north to the east tomorrow, causing our temperatures to slowly warm up a bit. Low 70s are possible tomorrow afternoon and mid 70s possible by the middle of the week. Our next cold front will arrive by the end of the week, bringing another chance for showers.
