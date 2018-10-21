Man shot on East South Blvd. Saturday night

A man was seriously injured in a shooting Saturday night, according to the Montgomery Police Department. (Source: WSFA 12 News) (Eric Knox)
By WSFA Staff | October 21, 2018 at 10:26 AM CDT - Updated October 21 at 10:26 AM

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - A man was seriously injured in a shooting Saturday night, according to the Montgomery Police Department.

Police responded to the area of Calmar Drive and Gas Light Curve on a call of shots fired. When police arrived in the area, they found a man in the 2500 block of East South Boulevard who had been shot.

According to police, the man’s gunshot wound was serious and he was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police are unsure of what events led to the shooting, nor are there any suspects at this time.

