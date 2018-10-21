Much Cooler Day

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - It’s a bit chilly out there this morning! Temperatures will stay in the 50s through the rest of the morning, and it could be somewhat breezy at times, too. Then a noticeable cooler and mostly sunny afternoon is in store with temperatures in the 60s.
Tonight, temperatures will drop quickly. Many of us will be in the 50s by 6 p.m. and the 40s by midnight. Our low tomorrow morning will be in the low 40s, so it will be a very cool start to our workweek!
