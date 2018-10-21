Shoe Station to partner with United Way for Michael relief

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - To support those affected by Hurricane Michael, Shoe Station is hosting a United Way Day Fundraiser.
“It’s very important to us as a community to reach out to those in need," said Key holder at Shoe Station at East Chase Lanesia Martin. "This is a pretty big company, it’s not huge but it’s pretty big, and this is very important to show that we care for our community and customers.”
The retail chain is donating $1 for every pair of shoes sold to United Way.
“We will be doing a donation for the Hurricane Michael victims. Basically, every shoe that we sell today, a dollar is going to be donated from shoe station to the United way of Southwest Alabama in order to assist those who were affected by the storm,” said Martin.
The format for the fundraiser ensures tat Shoe Station’s donation will increase with each pair sold, and there is no cap on the donation.
“It is a great amount to make. It’s going off every shoe, so if they purchase more than one pair of shoes it’s a dollar for every one," said Martin.
Customers will also be given the opportunity to make an additional donation to United Way of Southwest Alabama.
Shoe Station is one of the nation’s largest independent shoe retailers. The family-owned chain was founded in 1984 in Mobile, Alabama.
Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.