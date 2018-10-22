AL authorities looking for suspect in GA police officer killing

DOTHAN, AL (WSFA) - Authorities are searching for a man wanted in a killing of a Georgia police officer.
According to the Dothan Police Department, Tafahree Maynard, 18, is a suspect in the murder of Gwinnett County Police Officer Antwan Toney. He is 6-feet-4-inches, 313 pounds, and last lived in Snellville, GA.
The Gwinnett County Police Department advises Maynard fired shots that ultimately killed Toney. He will be charged with aggravated assault and felony murder.
Police say Maynard was possibly injured in the shooting and should be considered armed and dangerous. He has ties to Eufaula, Opelika and Dothan.
Anyone with information in this case should call Gwinnett County PD at 770-513-5700 or Dothan Police at 334-793-0215.
