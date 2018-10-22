Bama QB Jalen Hurts Out for One Week

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Alabama backup quarterback Jalen Hurts sprained his ankle after scoring a touchdown against Tennessee this past Saturday and will be out for one week. Head Coach Nick Saban announced the news Monday in Birmingham at the Monday Morning Quarterback Club.
“It was a high ankle sprain and they did a minor procedure to help the healing and I think he will be out for one week, this week for our bye week, and probably be ready to start next week, but it will be a medical decision as to how fast he can come back,” Nick Saban said.
