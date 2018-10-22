Buter County Schools seeking input from residents

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - The Butler County School System is asking for public input on some possible new revenue the district are asking Butler County residents to pay.
The superintendent and other school system leadership worked with the county commission to get an ad valorem tax increase on the ballot for Jan. 29.
The system is seeking a 6 mill tax increase to equal that of the state average.
To get the increase on the agenda they had to get 200 signatures. They ended up getting 1,100.
Right now, the Butler County rate is 12 mills while the state is 18.21.
Officials say Butler County ranks 133 out of 137 in the state in terms of local support for school funding in our state.
Right now the school system is asking for input from the community as the board works to finalize how any increase in funding would be sent.
They have created a document on the system’s web site. You can participate with just a few clicks on your computer or tablet.
