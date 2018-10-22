Fall is here!

Cold enough for you? Temperatures are in the 40s all the way to the Alabama/Florida border this morning. A few spots are even tricking into the upper 30s! Skies are clear (which usually helps support a colder morning), but that means sunshine will warm us up nicely into the afternoon. Expect highs around 70 degrees with all that sunshine. It will be a beautiful Monday. Dry conditions prevail for the next few days with slowly moderating temperatures into midweek. By Thursday, our next round of rain arrives as a weak low drifts along the Gulf coast. That will keep our late week forecast wet and cool as highs fall back into the 60s.