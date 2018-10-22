Historic Bell Building renovated into high-rise loft development

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - The public will get the very first look at downtown Montogmery's newest loft apartment development Monday night. The Bell Building is still under heavy construction, turning the old office building into 88 loft-style, luxury apartments - Montgomery's only high-rise loft development.
“It’s a modern feel on a historic building,” explained Golson Foshee, President of Foshee Residential, the company managing the development.
The Bell Building, at the corner of Montgomery and Lee Streets, was built in the early 1900s. At the time it was Montgomery’s tallest building, and housed some of Montgomery’s most luxurious offices.
“No expense spared, they spent about a half a million dollars,” Foshee said.
Many of the original details of the building will remain in the renovation process.
"What we're having to do is rip out everything that was in the office suite except for the finishes in the hallways and the foyer," said Foshee, as he showed a WSFA 12 News crew around the building. "It has a grand elevator foyer area with real nice tile throughout all the hallways, but in the apartments, in the lofts, we had to really start over."
According to Foshee, this will be a product that’s not offered anywhere else downtown.
“Notice tall ceilings, all new appliances, modern finishes, granite countertops, wood cabinets,” Foshee described the finish product. “One of the best features of all of these lofts are the huge windows. These are the original windows that were put in in 1910. They’ve all been re-glazed and modernized, so it brings in a ton of natural light.”
And the views from these apartments are like nothing else.
“Has a great view of the capitol, the RSA building, the whole downtown scape,” said Foshee. “Something that you could see a lot of times in Chicago, New York, Nashville, bigger cities. But this is the first time people have the opportunity in Montogmery to live in a place to really be 150 feet up.”
Eight different floor plans will be available, all either one or two bedrooms.
“Anywhere from $1,000 to $1,200 a month, depending on the size,” Foshee said.
And these apartments come with some high-end amenities.
“We’re still exploring the doorman possibility, we have a service that will come get your dogs and walk your dogs for you, we have a dry cleaning service that we’ve worked with,” Foshee explained. “We’re also trying to help people fall in love with downtown again, and this is just another opportunity for them to do that.”
Foshee Residential is holding an open house and pre-leasing event Monday at 5:00 p.m., where deposits will be taken on particular lofts. The project is set to be complete in Spring 2019.
