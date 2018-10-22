Houston County businessman dies after cancer battle

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - A Houston County businessman has died after a battle with cancer.
According to Ward-Wilson Memory Hill, Ronnie Harold Brown, the owner and manager of Ronnie's Men's and Boy's Wear, died at age 73 surrounded by family. He is survived by his wife, Elaine Watson, their two sons, and four grandchildren and three step grandchildren.
After 16 years working at Sears, Brown left to open Ronnie's Men's and Boys Wear in Ashford in 1980. In 1986 he opened a second store in Dothan, which closed in 2016.
Brown also developed the Cowarts Crossing Shopping Center on Highway 84 in Cowarts in 2002, where he moved Ronnie's to after its completion.
Brown attended First Freewill Baptist Church where he served as a deacon and Sunday School Superintendent for 45 years.
The funeral service will be held Wednesday at First Freewill Baptist Church.
