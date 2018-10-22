IT’S GONNA’ GET LOUD: Tips to protect your hearing at the LSU vs. Alabama game

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - It’s gonna' get loud.
Next weekend’s highly anticipated match up between No. 4 LSU and No. 1 Alabama, scheduled for Saturday, November 3, is going to be loud... very loud. In 2007, the noise level in Tiger Stadium was measured at 130 decibels, which is equivalent to a military-style jet aircraft takeoff. For comparison, levels of 150 decibels can rupture the eardrum.
With October being National Audiology Awareness Month, Ochsner Baton Rouge is providing fans with some facts and tips to help protect your hearing.
The louder the noise, the greater the risk
- Continuous loud noise is more hazardous than intermittent noise. At a football game, the noise levels fluctuate over time, so the risk of hearing loss as a spectator is expected to be less than for someone working an 8-hour shift in a noisy factory.
Pre-existing hearing loss may place people at greater risk
- If you have experienced a temporary decrease in hearing, ringing, or buzzing in the ears, or permanent decreased hearing, then it’s time to reduce further risk with noise protectors at loud sporting events or concerts. Non-custom noise plugs are perfectly acceptable to wear. They are very inexpensive, readily available at most drug stores and supermarkets, and disposable.
It’s time to see an audiologist if any of the following occurs:
- Ringing, roaring, or buzzing in your ears
- Strain to hear normal conversation
- Must watch other people’s faces carefully to follow conversation
- Need to ask people to repeat what they’ve said
- Often misunderstand what people are saying
- Turn up the television or radio volume so high that others complain
- Feel that people are mumbling when they speak
- Notice that when using the phone you hear better with one ear than the other
“If you have ringing in your ears after a football game, then that’s your warning sign of potential hearing damage. Once you start to lose your hearing, it can’t be fully recovered, so grab some ear plugs and enjoy the game. Geaux Tigers!” said Ochsner Audiologist Lindsey Aldridge, MA, CCC-A.
For more information, call 225-761-5200 or click here.
