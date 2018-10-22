Man charged in fatal shooting in Clanton

Lykes is charged with murder in the death of Alex Postell, according to Clanton police.
MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Clanton Police have released details about a shooting that killed a man early Sunday morning.

They say officers answering a call in the Ollie Park area found the body of 21-year-old Alex Postell, who had been shot several times.

Later, they found the suspect, 25-year-old Jermik Lykes at his home on County Road 9.

A police negotiator convinced Lykes to come out of the home, and he was arrested.

Police say Lykes and Postell were arguing over a woman.

Lykes is charged with murder and being held in the Chilton County Jail without bond.

