Man charged in fatal shooting in Clanton

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Clanton Police have released details about a shooting that killed a man early Sunday morning.
They say officers answering a call in the Ollie Park area found the body of 21-year-old Alex Postell, who had been shot several times.
Later, they found the suspect, 25-year-old Jermik Lykes at his home on County Road 9.
A police negotiator convinced Lykes to come out of the home, and he was arrested.
Police say Lykes and Postell were arguing over a woman.
Lykes is charged with murder and being held in the Chilton County Jail without bond.
