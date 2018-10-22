Murder charges dropped against Elmore County teen accused of killing parents

Holton was charged with murder in the deaths of his parents in September 2016. In October 2017, an Elmore County grand jury indicted Holton for the death of his father and no-billed the charge for his mother. However, in April 2018, he was indicted by an Elmore County grand jury for two counts of murder, after new information was presented to a grand jury that was not available at the time the case was presented in 2017, according to the Elmore County District Attorney’s Office.