Suspect wanted for murder of Gwinnett officer has been found dead

By Jasmine Agyemang | October 22, 2018 at 8:03 AM CDT - Updated October 22 at 11:54 AM

EUFAULA, AL (WTVM) – The suspect who shot and killed a Gwinnett County police officer has been found dead.

Tafahree Maynard, 18, was confirmed dead Monday morning.

Maynard also had connections to the Eufaula, Opelika, and Dothan, Alabama.

Authorities say 30-year-old Antwan Toney was checking out a suspicious vehicle near a middle school.

They say he was shot by someone inside the vehicle as he approached, another officer returned fire and dragged Toney away.

Police have arrested Isaiah Pretlow and have taken six others into custody.

This undated photo provided by the Gwinnett County Police Department on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018 shows Officer Antwan Toney. On Saturday, Toney was killed after being shot while responding to a suspicious vehicle parked near a middle school. (Source: Gwinnett County Police Department via AP)
