AL parole hearings resume after Gov. Ivey’s executive order

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Alabama parole hearings resumed Tuesday following Gov. Kay Ivey’s moratorium on early parole consideration for violent inmates a week ago.
The board cancelled all hearings last week to comb over the files to ensure they were complying with the governor's orders. Since the last hearings, the governor changed board leadership, appointing Lyn Head as chairwoman, a position previously held by Cliff Walker.
Based on a review of records by WSFA 12 News, nearly 200 names were removed from this week’s docket following our initial investigation, 18 of those were removed following the governor’s moratorium last week.
The parole board denied parole for multiple cases, including those convicted of rape, murder, assault, and defendants convicted in two manslaughter cases. Two inmates serving life sentences for murder on Tuesday’s docket were denied parole, both had served around 20 years.
The board also held a rehearing for Kayla French, an inmate previously granted parole for assault after serving two years of a 13 year sentence.
The victim wasn’t notified of the prior hearing, prompting Tuesday’s action. Following the victim’s difficult testimony of a severe stabbing that nearly claimed her life, the board reversed it’s initial decision, denying parole. French will end her sentence in March of 2020 without any state oversight.
Additional hearings are scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday. The board must present the governor and attorney general a corrective action plan for the agency by mid-November.
