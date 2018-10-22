Candidate’s campaign signs defaced with hate speech

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - A New Hanover County political candidate had an unwelcome surprise when she got to her office Monday morning. County Commission hopeful and former State Senator Julia Boseman saw someone had vandalized her campaign signs.
**warning - this story contains language some viewers will consider crude**
Ms. Boseman found them covered with slurs about her sexual orientation, including “to hell with this dyke” and the letters “LGBT” crossed out with an X. She then learned signs outside of her family’s sporting goods store on New Center Drive had also been defaced with hate speech, as well as her signs along Eastwood Road.
Boseman has been in politics for a long time, and she has been called names before. But with all the serious issues our county is facing, she says it’s upsetting that someone resorted to name calling. She is a mom, and a sister, and a daughter, and she’d like to focus on issues like development and safe drinking water that effect all of us, not her personal life. She has been open about being a lesbian.
Boseman, who is running as a Democrat, has seen a lot during her many years in politics, but she said seeing ugly things written on your signs still hurts. “It bothers me because it bothers my mom, and it bothers my brothers, and it’s going to bother my kids when they see it so it bothers people close to me. Yes I put my name on the line I signed up for I can take it on thick skinned. Call me what you want to. November 6, that evening, I’m hoping to be called your next county commissioner,” Boseman said.
Boseman said this was not a conversation she was looking to have with her 8-year-old son. She hopes he didn’t see it, and if he did, she says at least it will be a good lesson for him on how not to treat other people.
Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.