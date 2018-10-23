Enterprise armed robbery suspect arrested

ENTERPRISE, AL (WSFA) - The Enterprise Police Department has made an arrest in an Oct. 1 armed robbery.
According to Lt. Billy Haglund, detectives arrested and charged Jarvis Demorris Pierson, 28, with first-degree robbery in connection with an armed robbery at Fred's Super Dollar on Boll Weevil Circle.
On Oct. 1, the suspect entered the store and approached a store clerk with a handgun demanding money. The suspect took the money and fled on foot from the store. The clerk was not injured during the robbery.
Pierson was taken to the Coffee County Jail after his arrest.
Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.