Feels like Fall, but rain is on the way...

An area of high pressure that has kept us calm for the past few days is now sliding east; this will be the first step we take towards seeing change in our forecast, starting with an uptick in the southerly breeze we see later today. Dew points will slowly start to rise as we watch out towards our west... there, what is now currently Hurricane Willa will likely become out next chance of rain. The remnants of this storm looks to slide through southern portions of the United States by late this week, bringing with it an upped chance for showers and a few isolated storms. As of right now, Thursday looks to be the day with highest chance for rain as widespread showers are expected statewide.