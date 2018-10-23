Feels like Fall, but rain is on the way...

Our forecast over the next few days will be exactly what most Alabamians have been looking for... comfortably cool mornings followed by mild afternoons. So when will our streak of fabulous Fall weather come to an end? The answer - not today! Under a mixed sky, highs will climb into the low 70s across central and southern portions of the state. We will likely clear any cloud we have this afternoon out by early this evening, so get ready for a another seasonably cool night with temps in the upper 40s and lows 50s.
An area of high pressure that has kept us calm for the past few days is now sliding east; this will be the first step we take towards seeing change in our forecast, starting with an uptick in the southerly breeze we see later today. Dew points will slowly start to rise as we watch out towards our west... there, what is now currently Hurricane Willa will likely become out next chance of rain. The remnants of this storm looks to slide through southern portions of the United States by late this week, bringing with it an upped chance for showers and a few isolated storms. As of right now, Thursday looks to be the day with highest chance for rain as widespread showers are expected statewide.
Copyright 2018 WSFA. All rights reserved.