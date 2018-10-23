Former NFL players help feed children in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Several former NFL players are in Montgomery to make a difference in the lives of children.
Gerald Robinson, who played for Auburn, and former Alabama players, Roman Harper and Jeremiah Castille, traveled with the Cleveland YMCA’s Brown Bag Bus to feed children. The bus provides fresh, healthy meals to those facing hunger.
“I call it being able to invest, influence, impact and inspire the next generation. That’s what they are doing here at this YMCA. If we can help, then that’s what I’m all about,” Castille said.
The players will continue to help the Cleveland Avenue YMCA by playing in their annual golf classic Wednesday.
Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.