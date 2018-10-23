Goshen woman arrested on drug charges

TROY, AL (WSFA) - A Goshen woman, Esther Carol Bundy Sanders, has been charged with multiple drug offenses by the Troy Police Department.
Sanders, 56, was stopped on Pike County Road 2225 after someone reported a silver van driving recklessly. Officers said the vehicle was driving on the wrong side of the road.
After the vehicle was stopped, Sanders was placed under arrest for DUI following a series of field sobriety tests, Troy Police said on Monday.
She had three bags that tested positive for the presence of methamphetamine, officers said, adding that drug paraphernalia and prescription drugs, identified as a controlled substance, also were found inside her wallet.
She was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance, one count of having drug paraphernalia, and driving under the influence.
She was placed in the Pike County Jail, and bond was set at $5,000.
Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.