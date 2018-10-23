Guest Editorial: Envision Montgomery 2040

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Montgomery Mayor Todd Strange:
I’m Todd Strange, Mayor of the Great City of Montgomery, Alabama. Our City stands at a crossroads, and October 25 is our chance to build a brighter future for the Capital of Dreams by coming together with our neighbors, near and far, to lay the foundation for decades of growth and prosperity.
All we have to do is commit to attending the Envision Montgomery 2040 Community Summit on Thursday, October 25 from 6-8 p.m. at the Alabama State University Acadome. Each and every resident is encouraged to join us for this free city-centered event to share what you think will make Montgomery an even better place to call home.
Thanks to a previous effort called Envision 2020, central Alabamians now have access to the state-of-the-art River Region Health Center. But Envision Montgomery 2040 is focused solely on prioritizing the needs of our city. Not to mention, it’s Montgomery’s first full-scale comprehensive plan to be developed in more than FIFTY years! Whether you care about sidewalks, paving, new industry, bike trails or blight, this community summit is your chance to be heard!
It’s a community-driven effort, and that means our success in fostering smarter, sustainable growth is contingent everyone participating. And many changes will be implemented soon.
Be There, Montgomery. Join us on October 25 at the Acadome to make Montgomery the best it can be. Visit www.envisionmontgomery2040.com/communitysummit to register today.
