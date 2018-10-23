Guest Editorial: Envision Montgomery 2040

Thanks to a previous effort called Envision 2020, central Alabamians now have access to the state-of-the-art River Region Health Center. But Envision Montgomery 2040 is focused solely on prioritizing the needs of our city. Not to mention, it’s Montgomery’s first full-scale comprehensive plan to be developed in more than FIFTY years! Whether you care about sidewalks, paving, new industry, bike trails or blight, this community summit is your chance to be heard!