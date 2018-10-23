Houston County suffers timberland losses after Hurricane Michael

HOUSTON COUNTY, AL (WSFA) - Some Houston County timberland owners are taking a major hit after Hurricane Michael.
Officials with the Alabama Forestry Commission estimate losses at nearly $20 million in Houston County alone, and strike teams were immediately mobilized to assist with road clearing and debris removal in the area.
About 42,357 forested acres were damaged by the storm, according to aerial surveys conducted by the AFC, damage totaling $19,916,759.
The AFC advises forest owners not delay in surveying their property if they are dealing with storm damaged timber, as drying timber on the ground creates fuel for wildfires and compromised timber is more susceptible to southern pine beetle attacks. A professional should also evaluate the situation before owners have their trees clear cut.
Owners with damage should call the AFC at 334-260-6260 or email hurricane.michael@forestry.alabama.gov.
